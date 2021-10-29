Bobo’s protein bars recalled because they may contain undeclared peanuts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protein bars sold at Target stores nationwide are being recalled after a consumer suffered an allergic reaction.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Bobo’s issued a voluntary recall of its 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars after it was discovered they may contain peanuts, which are not listed among the ingredients.

The affected products have lot code 1H18403L, a best-by date of 5/15/2022, and one of the following UPCs:

  • Multipack UPC: 8-29262-00326-6
  • Individual bar UPC: 8-29262-00201-6
  • Master case UPC: 8-29262-00370-9

No other Bobo’s products are included in the recall.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled protein bars to the place of purchase and request an exchange or full refund.

For more information, contact Bobo’s at (303) 938-1977 or info@eatbobos.com.

