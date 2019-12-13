Bikes, racks recalled after reports of serious injury

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 5,000 bike racks are being recalled because they can loosen unexpectedly, posing a crash and injury risk to the rider.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Surly is recalling all 8-Pack Racks and 24-Pack Rack front bicycle racks and Pack Rat Bicycles equipped with the racks.

The company has received 15 reports of the racks failing, including three reports of minor injuries and seven reports of serious injuries — including a fractured vertebra.

The bike racks were sold online between December 2015 and September 2019 and come in both black and silver finishes.

Anyone who purchased one of the bike racks should contact the bike shop or online retailer where it was originally purchased for a free repair kit.

Trek is recalling more than 2,000 bicycles because the front fender can become detached — posing fall and injury risks to the rider.

The CPSC reports the company has received two reports of the wrong bolt being installed to secure the front fender to the fork crown.

One report resulted in a vertebrae fracture.

The recall includes all model years 2017, 2018 and 2019 Trek Super Commuter+ 8S electric bicycles. The bikes are red with black decals and were sold in sizes 45/S through 60/XL.

The bikes were sold in bicycle stores and online nationwide between June 2017 or June 2019.

Anyone who purchased one of the bikes should take it to a Trek retailer for a free inspection and repair.