EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A variety of ready-to-eat meat products are being recalled because they may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS said the meat products all include a federally-regulated seasoning that may contain wheat, which is not listed as an ingredient.

Two of the recalled products, which include beef sticks and bites, were sold at grocery and retail stores nationwide.

Both of the recalled products are honey barbeque flavored and are sold under the brand name “WYOMING AUTHENTIC.”

Other meat products involved in the recall were sold specifically in the Midwest, though FSIS said the situation is evolving and others may be recalled in the future.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled meat products is urged not to eat them and to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.