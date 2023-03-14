EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of adult bed rails are being recalled due to an asphyxiation risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the Vaunn Medical Bed Assist Rail, which are made of white or black metal tubing and have black rubber grip handles.

The CPSC said the user can become trapped between the rail and the mattress. No injuries have been reported.

The bed rails were sold online on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and eBay.com.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled bed rails is urged to stop using it and to contact BeyondMedShop for a free repair.