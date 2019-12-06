Bassinets recalled because support legs can break

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — DaVinci is recalling about 3,000 of its Bailey model bassinets because they pose a fall hazard to infants.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, DaVinci has received 19 reports of the support legs breaking but no injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled bassinets were sold online for about $110 by retailers including Amazon, Target, and JCPenney from Aug. 2018 through Sept. 2019. They have model number 0934 printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and came in four colors with corresponding product numbers: gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W).

Consumers should immediately stop using the bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs. In the meantime, the CPSC suggests removing the legs and using the bassinet on the floor or finding an alternate, safe sleeping space for your child.

DaVinci can be reached toll-free at 833-932-0208 or by email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com. Click here for more information.

