EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of basketball hoops are being recalled because the backboard can fall off, posing an injury hazard to anyone standing below it, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Russell Brands is recalling more than 13,000 Spalding Momentous EZ Portstable Basketball Goals because the welds that attach the backboard to the pole can snap off.

The company has received 26 reports of the welds failing, including three backboards separating from the pole and two injuries.

The basketball hoops were sold at Academy and Scheels stores nationwide and online at Spalding.com and Amazon.com.

The basketball hoops all have either a 50 or 54-inch acrylic clear backboard and are attached to a black pole via a metal arm.

The numbers 1010, 1011 or 1012 are printed to the right of the “CAUTION” statement on the front of the backboard attached to the recalled basketball hoops.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled basketball hoops is urged to stop using it and to contact Spalding to schedule a free repair.