(WPRI) — The company behind Banana Boat has expanded a nationwide recall for some of its sunscreen products due to benzene concerns.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is adding one additional batch of its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30. Three batches were already recalled last summer.

Below is a list of the recalled products:

While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the company says unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The Food Drug Administration classifies benzene as a carcinogen. Exposure can result in cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

According to the company, no other batches of the spray, and no other Banana Boat products, are included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and visit Banana Boat’s website to learn how to get a refund.

Anyone with questions can call the company at 1 (888) 686-3988 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.