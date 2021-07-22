Bagged carrots recalled due to potential salmonella risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A variety of bagged carrots are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Grimmway Farms issued the voluntary recall after discovering the potential contamination during a routine company test.

The recalled carrots were distributed to retailers nationwide and were sold under the brands Bunny Luv, O Organics, Cal-Organics and Grimmway Farms’ own brand.

To date, no illnesses linked to the recall have been reported.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can result in mild to severe illness. Anyone who purchased the recalled carrots is urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

