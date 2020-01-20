Baby strollers recalled due to injury risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A California company is recalling approximately 2,000 strollers because of a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the hinge joints of Baby Trend’s Tango Mini Strollers can release and collapse under pressure.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CPSC says the strollers were sold by Target and Amazon for $100 – $120 in October and November 2019. The following four models are included in the recall:

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

The model number can be found on a white sticker on one of the stroller’s legs.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled strollers immediately and contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 or info@babytrend.com for a replacement or full refund. Visit Baby Trend’s website for more information.

