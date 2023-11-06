EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 4,000 Yoocaa baby loungers are being recalled because they can create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

The recalled loungers fail to meet the safety requirements for infant sleep products and pose suffocation, entrapment and fall hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The sides of the lounger are shorter than the minimum height limit; the sleeping pad is thicker than the maximum limit; and they don’t come with a stand. As such, a baby could fall out of the opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped, the CPSC says.

No injuries have been reported to date, however.

The loungers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2023, but the CPSC says the recall only involves those purchased after June 22, 2022. They were available in several different color and fabrics. (See images below.)

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled loungers and contact Yoocaa at yoocaa-cs@hotmail.com for instructions on how to properly dispose of them and get a refund.

Yoocaa baby lounger recall (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

