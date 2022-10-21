(WPRI) — TJX is recalling more than 100,000 woven baby blankets that can fall apart, posing a choking and strangulation risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the threads on the Mittal International baby blankets can come loose and detach.

The blankets measure 32 inches by 40 inches and were sold in a variety of colors, including cream, blush, taupe, mint, gray, lavender, ivory, ochre, pale blue, sage and terracotta.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The blankets were sold at HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled baby blankets is urged to stop using it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.