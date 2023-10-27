EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 115,000 baby activity centers have been recalled because the straps can detach or break, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers were sold exclusively at Walmart in blue and pink.

The CPSC explained that the straps can snap while a child is seated in the activity center, posing a fall and injury risk.

Cosco has received 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking, including 38 minor injuries involving bumps, bruises and scratches.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled activity centers is urged to stop using it and to contact Dorel Juvenile Group for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.