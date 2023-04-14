EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of audiovisual carts, which have been on the market since the 1980s, are being recalled following the deaths of three children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the Luxor audiovisual carts can become unstable when loaded with heavy objects, posing a tip-over and injury risk.

The audiovisual carts have been connected to the deaths of three children between 2006 and 2016, according to the CPSC. Another child was also seriously injured during that timeframe.

The CPSC said the three-shelf audiovisual carts can’t hold more than 25 pounds without posing a risk of tipping over.

The recall involves the following three cart base models: WT42 “Tuffy” plastic cart, W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal cart and LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic cart.

There are dozens of cart models listed under the aforementioned base models. Those model numbers can be found by clicking here.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled audiovisual carts or regularly uses one at work is urged to stop using it. The CPSC also requests no one resell or donate the recalled audiovisual carts as to not put anyone else in danger.

Luxor will be providing free metal ballast kits to add stability and weight to the carts to those who request them, as well as new warning labels to place on each shelf.