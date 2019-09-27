ASKO dishwashers recalled due to fire hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 26,000 ASKO dishwashers are being recalled because the power cord can overheat and catch fire.

The company has received 53 reports of this happening, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, though no property damage or injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled appliances were sold nationwide from Oct. 2016 through July 2019 for between $1,000 and $2,200. Full list of affected model/serial numbers »

Consumers should immediately stop using the dishwashers, turn off the power at the circuit board, and contact ASKO to schedule a free in-home repair. The company can be reached toll-free at 888-651-9376 or NAsupport@asko.com.

***

DeWALT is recalling 145,000 utility bars. The CPSC says the tool can break when it’s being used for prying, which has injured at least four people.

The recall involves DeWALT 40″ Multi-Functional Utility Bars with model number DWHT55293. They were sold for between $30 and $40 at retailers nationwide including The Home Depot and Amazon from Dec. 2015 through March 2019.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should contact DeWALT at 866-937-9805 or recall@sbdinc.com to receive a refund.

***

Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.

The recall includes a number of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles from the 2018 and 2019 model years. Full list of affected models »

Owners can take the recalled vehicles to a dealer for a software upgrade.