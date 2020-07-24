Artificial Christmas trees recalled due to potential fire, burn hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Willis Electric is recalling nearly 1 million artificial Christmas trees that were sold exclusively at Home Depot because the foot-pedal controller can overheat.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the Home Accents Holiday Artificial Christmas Trees pose a burn and potential fire hazard.

The recall involves both the 7.5-foot and 9-foot Christmas trees with the following model and SKU numbers:

Model Number: W14N0127 | SKU Numbers: 1004391988 or 1004147107

Model Number: W14N0157 | SKU Numbers: 1004363928 or 1004213736

Model Number: W14N0126 | SKU Numbers: 1004363929 or 1004213737

Model Number: W14N0149 | SKU Number: 1004213744

Model Number: W14N0148 | SKU Number: 1004213742

The company has received more than 500 reports of the foot-pedal controller overheating and one report of a burn.

Anyone who purchased the artificial trees should throw out the foot-pedal controller and contact the company by phone for a free replacement.

Manhattan Toy is recalling approximately 22,000 “Manhattan Ball” activity toys that were sold exclusively at Target because they pose a choking hazard.

The CPSC reports that the toy’s plastic tubes can detach, allowing the silicone teething shapes to come lose. “The Manhattan Toy Company” and lot code of 325700EL or 325700IL are printed on the center ball of the recalled toys.

The company has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching and one report of a child teething on a silicone shape after it became separated from the toy.

Parents are urged to take the toy away from their children immediate and contact the company via phone or by email for a full refund. The toys can also be returned to any Target.

Courtesy: CPSC

Cookware Company is recalling thousands of dutch ovens because the lids on the pans can explode when placed in the oven.

The CPSC reports that the “Greenpan SimmerLite Dutch Ovens” pose a burn and serious injury hazard to the user.

The recall involves these products with the following UPC codes:

GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven; UPC Code: 885837016505

GreenPan Simmerlite 4.5Q covered dutch oven; UPC Code: 885837016512

GreenPan Simmerlite 5.5Q covered (round) dutch oven; UPC Code: 885837016529

GreenPan Simmerlite 7Q covered dutch oven; UPC Code: 885837017922

GreenPan Simmerlite 6.5Q oval dutch oven; UPC Code: 885837017939

GreenPan SimmerLite 5.5Q oval dutch oven; UPC Code: 885837019681

The company has received three reports of the pan’s lid exploding inside of the over and one report of property damage.

Anyone who purchased the dutch oven can contact Cookware Company via phone or by email for a full refund or free replacement glass lid.