EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protein bars sold at Costco has been recalled because it contains a known allergen that isn’t listed on the ingredients label, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars, which were sold in 15-count variety packs, may contain cashews. The protein bar variety packs were sold at Costco stores nationwide.

The protein bars were initially recalled after someone who ate one of them had an allergic reaction, according to the FDA.

The recall involves all protein bars with expiration dates between April 11, 2023, and March 14, 2024. The other protein bar flavors in the variety pack do list cashews as an ingredient and are safe to eat.

The FDA said the recall is out of an abundance of caution as the investigation continues into the cause of the nut contamination.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled protein bars is urged to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.