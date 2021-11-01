Alert issued for salame sticks due to salmonella risk

Recalls And Warnings

by: Leah Crowley

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health put out a warning to consumers Monday regarding Citterio Italian-Style Salame Sticks, saying they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The products were sold at Trader Joe’s and other retailers nationwide, according to the Health Department.

The affected salame sticks were produced prior to Oct. 25, 2021, and came in 2-oz. packages with “best by” dates up to Jan. 23, 2022. The Health Department says they also have “EST. 4010” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause illness, according to health officials. Symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever can develop anywhere from six hours to six days after consumption, and usually last several days.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected salame sticks. Instead, the Health Department says to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

