PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies are being recalled, but not because of the supplements themselves, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC).

Reckitt, the company that manufactures the gummies, explained that, when opened for the first time, pressure build-up inside the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to “pop off with force.”

The company has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 that involved minor injuries and one eye injury that required medical attention.

The gummies were sold in a variety of flavors and sizes at retailers and pharmacies nationwide, including Target, CVS, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Walmart.

Anyone who has an unopened bottle of Airborne Gummies is urged not to open it and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not part of the recall since the potential pressure build-up has already been released.