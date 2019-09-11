Air rifles recalled because they can fire ‘unexpectedly’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a report of an air rifle unexpectedly firing, DIANA is recalling 1,400 rifles.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the air rifles can “unexpectedly discharge” even if the safety is engaged.

“This can result in a serious injury or death,” according to the CPSC.

No injuries connected to the recalled air rifles have been reported to date.

The recall includes the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifle with a two-stage adjustable trigger. The recalled products are .177 and .22 caliber and were sold at retailers at several retailers, including Amazon.com, the CPSC says.

Item numbers included in the recall:

1900001

1900101

Serial numbers included in the recall:

2318220145032949E – 2318229955034368E

2318229955075924I – 2318229955076323I

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air rifles and contact Air Venturi for a free repair kit. The company can be reached at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.