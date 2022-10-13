EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newair is recalling thousands of its Magic Chef Air Fryers, saying they can overheat and cause a fire hazard.

The affected model numbers are MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).

About 11,750 air fryers were sold online nationwide at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Wayfair, and the company’s website.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product. They can follow the instructions on the company’s website to receive a $50 store credit.

The product measures about 13 by 15 by 14 inches. Magic Chef is printed on the top and the model number is on the bottom.

No injuries were reported.