(WHTM) – Around 87,000 massage guns sold at major nationwide retailers are being recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

The Homedics massagers — sold as Homedics Therapist Select Percussion Massagers — can potentially “overheat while charging,” leading to possible fire or burns, according to a recall notice. As of Thursday, Homedics was aware of 17 instances of overheating, one of which resulted in a burned thumb.

The massage guns, priced at around $100 each, were sold between September 2020 and November 2023 at retailers nationwide, including Macy’s, BJ’s, JCPenney, Lowe’s and Home Depot. They were also sold online at many of the outlets’ sites, as well as on Amazon.com.

Only the massagers with the model number HHP-715, and only those manufactured in 2020, 2021 or 2022, are involved in the recall. Consumers can identify the manufacturing date via a sticker on the underside of the “barrel,” which contains a four-digit date code. The last two digits would indicate the year of production (e.g., “20,” “21,” “22.”)

Around 46,000 of the massagers were sold in the U.S., with the other 41,000 sold in Canada.

Consumers with the recalled massagers should discontinue use and contact Homedics for a refund. The company is also offering a 20% bonus for those who choose to be refunded in product credit, according to the notice.

The company can be contacted online or at 800-466-3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.