EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Emporia is recalling roughly 80,000 smart plugs due to an electric shock risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said Emporia’s North American Smart Plugs are not properly grounded, posing a shock hazard when plugged in.

Emporia has received two reports of the smart plugs not being properly grounded. No injuries have been reported.

The smart plugs are white and compatible with the Emporia app, which allows users to monitor and control the energy output for most home appliances. The CPSC said the smart plugs were sold nationwide on Amazon both individually and in multi-packs.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the recalled smart plugs is urged to stop using them and to contact Emporia for instructions on how to receive a full refund or free replacement.