8 infant deaths prompt recall of 3.3 million Boppy loungers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Boppy Company is recalling approximately 3.3 million newborn loungers after eight infant deaths were reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said infants can suffocate in the loungers if they roll, move or are placed in a position that obstructs breathing. Infants can also roll off the lounger and onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding, that obstructs breathing.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy said in a statement. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

The recall includes Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

The loungers were sold nationwide in a variety of colors and fashions.

The reported infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020. Parents are urged to stop using the recalled loungers and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those who purchased one of the recalled loungers can contact The Boppy Company by calling (800) 416-1355. More information on the recall is available on Boppy’s website.