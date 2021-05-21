Folding chairs, barstools sold at Walmart recalled because the seat legs can break

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cheyenne Products recalled about 795,000 Mainstay folding padded barstools and chairs, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The reason for the recall is the weld that connects the seat to the legs can reportedly break. The affected UPC and LOT codes can be found here.

The products were sold at Walmart, and Walmart.com from January 2014 though April of this year. There have been 41 reports of welds breaking, and 19 reports of injuries, according to the CPSC.

People who bought the chairs are asked to contact Cheyenne Products by emailing cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com or visit the company’s website.

IKEA recalled about 148,000 mugs, bowls and plates.

The CPSC reports the recall is because the dishware can become brittle and break. This may cause the contents to leak which could cause a burn.

There have been 123 reports of breakage and four reports of injuries.

The recall involves the TALRIKA and HEROISK mugs, plates, and bowls. The dishware was sold at IKEA stores and www.ikead-usa.com from August 2019 through May of this year.

Contact IKEA through their website or by calling (888) 966-4532 for a refund.

Natural Balance Pet Foods Inc. is recalling specific lots of its dry cat food. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported the recall is due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The food was distributed across the U.S. at stores and online. The affected lot and UPC codes can be found here.

The recall involves the 5-pound Natural Balance L.I.D Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food and the 10-pound Natural Balance L.I.D Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food.

If you bought this product, you should throw it away and get a refund. For questions, call 1-833-558-0908 or visit the company’s website.