7-Eleven brand yogurt pretzels recalled after packaging mix up, may contain peanuts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Snack packages of yogurt pretzels sold a 7-Eleven stores nationwide are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The “7-Select Yogurt Pretzels” come in a 5-ounce plastic pouches with a lot number of either YR20140 or JT20147 and a “best by” date of May 19, 2021 or May 26, 2021.

Courtesy: FDA

The error was discovered when a peanut-containing product was accidentally mixed with the pretzels from a third-party supplier during the repackaging process, according to the FDA.

Further investigation revealed that the problem was caused by an isolated incident.

Since the pretzels do not include peanuts on the product’s list of allergens, the FDA is warning those with peanut allergies to ensure that the pretzels they purchased are not associated with this recall.

Production of the yogurt pretzels has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain the problem has been corrected. No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Anyone who purchased the recalled pretzels, especially those with a peanut allergy, is urged not to eat them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There are 19 7-Eleven stores in Rhode Island, located in Providence, Smithfield, Central Falls, Cranston, Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport and Middletown.

