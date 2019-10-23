Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
Watch 12 Video on WPRI.com

53k school buses recalled over seat safety issue

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:
providence school buses 4_201930

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 53,000 school buses nationwide are being recalled because they do not meet federal safety standards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA said certain Thomas Built school buses have seats that may not “provide sufficient impact absorption” which increases the risk of injuries in a crash.

The recalled school buses were manufactured by Daimler Trucks North America.

The recall covers these 2014-2020 Thomas Built models:

  • Minotour
  • Saf-T-Liner C2
  • Saf-T-Liner EFX
  • Saf-T-Liner HDX

Daimler said no injuries have been reported related to the seat defects.

The company plans to notify dealers and owners of the recall on Dec. 2, 2019, and according to a report, it will repair affected school buses by adding “additional impact material” to the seats.

It’s unclear whether school districts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have the recalled school buses in their fleets.

MORE RECALLS & ALERTS:

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Call 12 For Action: Volunteer With Us

Want to Volunteer with our Call 12 For Action Team?

We’re always looking for help on our Call 12 For Action consumer investigation team. If you are interested in volunteering your time to help consumers, let us know.

Call 12 For Action Volunteer Application »

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com