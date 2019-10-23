53k school buses recalled over seat safety issue

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 53,000 school buses nationwide are being recalled because they do not meet federal safety standards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA said certain Thomas Built school buses have seats that may not “provide sufficient impact absorption” which increases the risk of injuries in a crash.

The recalled school buses were manufactured by Daimler Trucks North America.

The recall covers these 2014-2020 Thomas Built models:

Minotour

Saf-T-Liner C2

Saf-T-Liner EFX

Saf-T-Liner HDX

Daimler said no injuries have been reported related to the seat defects.

The company plans to notify dealers and owners of the recall on Dec. 2, 2019, and according to a report, it will repair affected school buses by adding “additional impact material” to the seats.

It’s unclear whether school districts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have the recalled school buses in their fleets.

