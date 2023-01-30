BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage and salami products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Daniele International, a Burrillville-based company, shipped the recalled meats in plastic trays to grocers and retailers nationwide.

The potential contamination was discovered during a routine inspection of the facility, during which bacteria “was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.”

The following meat products have been recalled:

Fredrik’s by meijer Spanish Style charcuterie sampler tray (6oz, sell-by 4/15/23)

(6oz, sell-by 4/15/23) Boar’s Head Charcuterie Trio (6 oz, sell-by 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23)

(6 oz, sell-by 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23) Colameco’s Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami (7oz, sell-by 12/23/23)

(7oz, sell-by 12/23/23) Colameco’s Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami (7oz, use-by 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24)

(7oz, use-by 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24) Del Duca Sopressata, Coppa & Genoa Salami (1lb, sell-by 4/13/23 and 4/14/23)

(1lb, sell-by 4/13/23 and 4/14/23) Del Duca Calabrese, Proscuitto & Coppa (1lb, sell-by 5/6/23)

(1lb, sell-by 5/6/23) Del Duca Genoa Salami, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami (1lb, with use-by 5/4/23)

(1lb, with use-by 5/4/23) Gourmet Selection Sopressata, Capocollo, Hard Salame (12oz, sell-by 4/14/23)

Anyone who purchased one or more of the recalled meat products is urged not to eat it and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

While it can be treated with antibiotics, listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.