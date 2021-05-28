5.4 million handheld clothing steamers among this week’s recalls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — HSN has recalled about 5.4 million handheld clothing steamers because they can leak or spray hot water while in use, posing a risk of serious burns.

The firm has received 227 reports of the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini leaking or spraying hot water and 106 reports of burn injuries, several of which were second- and third-degree burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled steamers were sold from January 2002 through December 2020 through the HSN television network and HSN.com, as well as retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, Lowe’s and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the affected products and contact HSN at 855-654-0942 for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for those purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased prior to that.

Trek also recalled approximately 316,500 Bontrager Satellite City Bicycle Pedals this week. The CPSC says if the pedals are installed incorrectly by retailers during assembly, they could fall off and cause an injury to the rider.

There have been 132 reports of the recalled pedals locking up, loosening or falling off, according to the CPSC.

The pedals were sold at bike shops across the country from January 2018 through April 2021.

Consumers are told to contact the nearest Trek retailer to schedule a free installation of replacement pedals. The company can also be reached at 800-373-4594.

Additionally, Target recalled more than 58,000 shower stools because they can become slippery or unstable when in use and tip over, posing a fall hazard to the user, the CPSC reports.

The company has received 12 reports of consumers being injured after falling off the Room Essential Shower Stools.

The stools were sold in Target stores nationwide and online from March 2019 through September 2020. They measure 18 inches tall and have three aluminum legs and item number 064-20-1091 printed on the front of the hangtag.

Consumers should stop using the recalled stools and return them to any Target store for a full refund. You can also obtain a recall by contacting Target at 800-440-0680.

The CPSC says Ergobaby has recalled approximately 2,800 strollers since the harness-release button can break and come apart, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall involves the METROUS1, METROUS2 and METROUS4 Compact City Strollers, which were sold online from July 2018 through September 2019.

There have been 15 reports of the buckle’s button breaking and detaching, but no reports of any injuries to date, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact Ergobaby at 888-416-4888 or Support@Ergobaby.com to receive a free replacement restraint harness and buckle.

Lastly, JCPenney announced a recall of about 3,700 Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” Girls Midweight Puffer Jackets. According to the CPSC, the drawstring inside the jacket’s lining can become entangled or caught on school bus doors, handrails, playground equipment or other moving objects, posing a risk of injury to children.

The jackets were sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and online from November 2020 through April 2021. The CPSC says they came in sizes 4–16 (XXS–XL) and have item sub/lot number 302-0223, date code 08/20, and RN #93677.

Consumers are advised to take the jacket away from children, remove the drawstring and contact JCPenney at 800-322-1189 for instructions on how to return it for a full refund.

