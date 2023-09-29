EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 300,000 self-balancing electric skateboards are being recalled due to a crash hazard after four deaths were reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said Future Motion’s Onewheel electric skateboards can stop balancing the rider if its limits are exceeded, posing a crash risk that can result in serious injury or death.

Future Motion has received dozens of reports of injuries, including four deaths caused by head trauma. The injuries range from concussions and fractures to traumatic brain injury and paralysis.

The injuries and deaths first came to light last fall, when Future Motion initially refused to agree to an acceptable recall.

The recall impacts the following models of the self-balancing electric skateboard: Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT.

Those who purchased the Onewheel or Onewheel+ should stop riding them and contact Future Motion for a $100 credit toward the purchase of a new Onewheel.

Anyone who purchased one of the other four models should download the Onewheel app to update the firmware.

Future Motion said the firmware should be updated to include the “Haptic Buzz” feature, which is a tactile and audible warning system that alerts the rider when the board has reached its limits, has a low battery or is experiencing an error.

The firmware update will be available for the GT model within a week, and the firmware update for the Pint X, Pint, and XR models will launch within six weeks.

Future Motion recommends against riding the recalled self-balancing electric skateboards until the firmware update has been installed.