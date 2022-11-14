PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning of the dangers of Onewheel’s self-balancing electric skateboards after four people were killed and dozens were injured while riding them.

The CPSC said the deaths, all of which resulted from head trauma, happened between 2019 and 2021 after the electric skateboard failed to balance the rider and suddenly stopped while in motion.

Numerous serious injuries were also reported during that time frame.

The electric skateboards have been sold online since 2014 and have a single wheel in the middle.

The CPSC said Future Motion, Onewheel’s parent company, has refused to agree to an acceptable recall of the electric skateboards.

Anyone who purchased a Onewheel electric skateboard should stop using it. Those who already own a Onewheel electric skateboard are urged not to sell or donate it.