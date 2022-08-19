EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The list of nutritional and beverage products recalled continues to grow.

Lyons Magnus is expanding a recall of 53 items from early August, adding more products that consumers should immediately dispose of due to a potential for microbial contamination.

Several brands are affected, including Glucerna Original, Premier Protein, Ensure Harvest, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Rejuvenate, and Oatly.

See a full list of recalled products »

The products should not be consumed, even if they don’t look or smell spoiled, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The products may be contaminated with cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Health officials say cronobacter sakazakii infection can cause fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infections. Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning and symptoms such as double vision, slurred speech, and muscle weakness, among others.

The Health Department says consumers who have purchased the items should dispose of them or return them for a refund.