333K pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of baby pacifiers are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer, Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Mushie & Co. is recalling more than 333,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers because the nipples can dethatch from the plastic shield.

The pacifiers come in two different designs, classic and daisy, and were sold in more than 40 colors at various retailers nationwide.

Both designs were also sold in two different sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months.

Mushie & Co. has received eight reports nationwide of the nipple dethatching from the plastic shield of the pacifier, as well as 200 reports from outside the United States. No injuries have been reported.

Parents who purchased the recalled pacifiers are urged to stop using them and complete the following steps to receive a refund:

Cut the silicone nipple off of the base of the pacifier

Send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and pacifier base to Mushie & Co.

After sending the photograph, throw out both pieces of the recalled pacifier

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

In addition, Lily’s Sweets is also recalling more than 18,000 bags of peppermint-flavored baking chips because they contain undeclared soy, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA also reported that Amy’s Kitchen is also recalling one lot of Vegan Organic Mac & Cheeze because it contains undeclared milk.