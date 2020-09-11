31 medications recalled because packaging is not child resistant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Medique is recalling 31 different over-the-counter medications because the bottles and containers they are stored in are not child resistant, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The medications were exclusively sold on Amazon and include medications from the lines Medi-First, Medi-First Plus, Medique, Dover, Otis Clapp and Ecolab.

The CPSC said the medications do not meet the Poison Prevention Packaging Act requirements, meaning they aren’t child resistant.

Anyone who bought the affected medications is urged to place it out of reach of children and contact Medique for more information on how to properly dispose of the product.

The company will also give all purchasers a full refund.

Royal Gourmet is recalling more than 1,000 gas grills because they pose a fire risk.

The CPSC said the grill’s plastic regulator hose can melt and catch fire. Royal Gourmet has received six reports of the grill catching on fire, though no injuries have been reported.

The affected grills were sold exclusively on Wayfair.com and will have one of the model numbers: GG2004, GG2005 and GG2006 with date codes EBA20170525D-1, EBA20170525D-2 and EBA20170525D-3.

Anyone who purchased on the of the grills is urged not to use it and to contact Royal Gourmet via email for a free accessory repair kit.

Cycling Sports Groups is recalling nearly 2,000 front bicycle racks because they can fall off and cause the rider to crash.

The CPSC said the front racks, made specifically for Cannondale Treadmill bicycles, have bamboo trays and pose an injury risk to the bicyclist if it detaches.

Cycling Sports has received two reports of bicyclists being injured after the tray unhitched from the front of their bikes.

Bicyclists should immediately stop riding the bike until the front tray is removed.

Anyone who purchased the front trays can contact Cycling Sports by phone or email for a free repair.

WHILL is recalling more than 1,000 personal electric vehicles because the control pad can malfunction and cause a crash, the CPSC said.

When the control pad malfunctions, the CPSC said it can cause the power on the vehicle to turn on and off, as well as increase of decrease the speed.

The company has received 15 reports of the control pad malfunctioning, though no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the vehicles is urged to stop using it and contact WHILL via phone or email for a free replacement control pad.