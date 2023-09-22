EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Make Believe Ideas is recalling seven of its Rainbow Road Series Board Books because they pose a choking hazard to children.

The company has received three reports of the plastic rings that bind the books together detaching, but no injuries have been reported to date, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 260,000 total books were sold from March 2022 through August 2023 at stores nationwide including Target, Sam’s Club and Barnes & Noble, as well as at school book fairs and on websites like Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately put the books out of children’s reach and contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a gift card refund.

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

