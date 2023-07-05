PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 20,000 pounds of imported ready-to-eat pork rinds have been recalled because the snacks were imported from Guatemala, which is ineligible to export meat products into the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall includes all 5.3-ounce foil pouch packages of “TorTrix Con Chicharrón” and 2.8-ounce foil pouch packages of “Señorial Tortillitas MIX CON CHICHARRONES.”

The foil pouches do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS. The recalled pork rinds were shipped to distributors and retailers in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Georgia.

The ineligible pork rinds were discovered during routine FSIS surveillance at a retail store where the product was found.

There have been no adverse health reactions reported in connection with the recall, which was first initiated last month and has expanded significantly.

Anyone who purchased the recalled pork rinds are urged to throw them away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.