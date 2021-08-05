2 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than two million dehumidifiers sold under a variety of brand names are being recalled because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

New Widetech is aware of 107 reports of the dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in roughly $17 million in property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported, however.

The recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the following brand names: AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The affected devices were sold at Lowe’s, Walmart, Costco and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017.

Consumers are told to stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact New Widetech at 877-251-1512 for a refund, which will be pro-rated based on the age of the device.

