EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 43,300 outdoor kids swings are being recalled because they pose a fall hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Delta Enterprise Corp. has received seven reports of the swing seat restraint straps breaking, but no injuries have been reported to date.

The recall involves model numbers SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN and SW86577PW, which can be found on the Delta Children’s label on bottom of the swing.

The swings all have silhouettes of cartoon characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Paw Patrol. They were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from March through October 2022.

Anyone who purchased one of these swings is urged to stop using it and contact Delta Enterprise Corp for free replacement straps. The firm can be reached at 800-377-3777 or recall@deltachildren.com.