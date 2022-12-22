PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 200,000 children’s weighted blankets are being recalled after two young girls became entrapped in them and died, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Pillowfort weighted blankets, sold exclusively at Target, pose an asphyxiation risk because children can unzip the cover and crawl inside the blanket.

Target has received four reports of children becoming trapped inside the blanket covers, two of which resulted in death.

The weighted blankets were sold in eight prints and colors, including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.

Each blanket weighs six pounds and comes with a removable, washable cover.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled blankets is urged to stop using it and contact Target for information on how to return it and receive a full refund.