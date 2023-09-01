EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Prime-Line has recalled tens of thousands of glass doorknobs after injuries were reported.

The doorknobs pose a risk of laceration because they can crack and separate from the housing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Five people reported suffering injuries that required stitches.

The knobs were sold at home improvements stores nationwide and on websites such as Amazon and Wayfair from February 2022 through April 2023. The CPSC said there were about 167,000 sold in the United States and another 10,000 sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the knobs and contact Prime-Line at 800-729-6123 or glassknobs@realtimeresults.net to get a full refund.