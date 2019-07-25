1 death, 7 serious injuries prompt bike recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cycling Sports Group has recalled nearly 10,000 bicycles after a person died and seven other people sustained serious injuries while riding them.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the fork leg on the Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross Bicycles – made between 2013 and 2016 – can break, posing a fall hazard for the rider.

The company has received 11 reports of the bicycle’s fork leg breaking. One of those reports a bicyclist died after the fork leg broke and seven others suffered serious injuries, including spinal cord injuries and concussions.

The recalled bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and configurations. They were sold nationwide from August 2012 to August 2017 for between $1,000 and $2,200.

(Courtesy of the CPSC)

Cyclocross said bicyclists should inspect their bike to determine if it is affected by this recall by confirming the following:

The bicycle has a prominent CAADX marking on the top tube or other location.

The bicycle has disc brakes.

The inside of the fork leg has a large “ULTRAX” marking.

The cable running to the front disc brake is outside of the fork, as opposed to inside the fork.

Anyone who is unsure if their bike is part of the recall can bring it to a Cannondale authorized dealer for an inspection or visit the company’s website.