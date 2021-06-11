1.7 million voltage testers recalled due to shock hazard

Recalls And Warnings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Klein Tools is recalling approximately 1.7 million non-contact voltage testers because they may not work properly.

According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the model NCVT-1 testers’ on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, which could result in the device not alerting the user to live voltage.

Klein Tools has received two reports of the testers not working properly, including one shock injury, the CPSC says.

The affected testers were sold on their own and as part of kits at hardware stores, industrial distributors and electrical wholesalers nationwide from January 2020 through March 2021.

Consumers are told to stop using the recalled testers and contact Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 or ncvt1support@kleintools.com for instructions on how to receive a free replacement tool.

