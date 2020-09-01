Skip to content
Top Stories
Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32
Top Stories
Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6 Billion over 2020 election claims
PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: I-95 changes in Providence & long-term on-ramp closure
Video
Lane shifts begin on I-95 North for Providence Viaduct construction
Video
3rd stimulus checks: Social Security recipients could see faster $1,400 payments as data is turned over to IRS
pinpoint tr
PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: I-95 changes in Providence & long-term on-ramp closure
Video
Stories Trending Now
RI opening 2 new mass vaccination sites this weekend; officials unveil new eligibility timeline
Video
Police: Woman walking her dog hit, killed by truck in Cranston
Video
Fog, Scattered Showers/Thunder, Strong Winds Today
Video
‘A mom’s worst nightmare’: Stray bullet barely misses teen’s head
Video
Here’s how much money RI could get from Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief law
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
Honoring Black History: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
The Value of Home: How the pandemic has sent sales soaring and influenced buyers
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
3rd stimulus checks: Social Security recipients could see faster $1,400 payments as data is turned over to IRS
‘Here we go again’: Cranston synagogue plans for second virtual Passover
Video
‘It’s a vulnerable time for us right now’: RIDOH medical director stresses importance of minimizing COVID cases
Video
Senate votes to extend small biz loan program for 2 months
Video
‘We want access’: RI minority leaders push for equity in vaccine distribution
Video
Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda
Video
Vaccination race enlists grassroots aides to fight mistrust
Video
Ethics probe sought into COVID testing for Cuomo’s relatives
Video
‘It’s a good day’: Stranger answers Cranston man’s plea for help getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Why can teens aged 16, 17 get the Pfizer vaccine but not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?
Video
Mass. to start vaccinating homebound residents next week; 40K more J&J doses expected
Video
RI opening 2 new mass vaccination sites this weekend; officials unveil new eligibility timeline
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Tree-planting pilot program aims to make East Providence a little greener
Video
A look at the snow totals this season
New ‘fish condo’ off East Providence coast bustling with activity
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris
‘No one should go through that’: Patriots player helped stop assault in Arizona park
Video
Part of Wright brothers’ 1st airplane on NASA’s Mars chopper
National Puppy Day: Share photos of your pup with us!
Video
Army revamps fitness exam, kicks out leg tuck requirement
‘Strangers helping strangers is amazing’: Family of child battling leukemia finds bone marrow donor
Video
‘I think they wait all year for this’: In RI, you can always find zeppole on St. Joseph’s Day
Video