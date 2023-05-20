ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Herculean.

That’s the word CBS lead golf producer Sellers Shy uses to describe the effort needed to broadcast a major tournament.

“When you arrive you’re blown away by what you see. Despite it being years in the making you still scratch your head and you’re amazed by what you see,” said Shy.

A normal PGA tour event has about 100 employees. This week? About a thousand, many who are making return visits to the East course.

“We’re a consistent bunch and that’s what it takes to put on a championship like this,” said Shy.

The only thing more consistent than the crew? The Rochester faithful, one of the most devoted golf fanbases they see.

“You don’t have to coach anyone here,” Shy said. “They know their golf. They’re well informed with the players, the current players, and it’s our job, it’s our task, our challenge to document it.”

Shy also has a soft spot for Oak Hill for another reason.

“I was here in 2003 when Shaun Micheel won. He’s from my hometown in Memphis, Tennesee,” said Shy. “Another hometown favorite, Cary Middlecoff, who was a mentor of mine, also won the U.S. Open here. Having ties to two of the six major champions at Oak Hill is very rewarding to me. I’m just humbled and thrilled to be a part of this year’s championship.”

Golf broadcasts have evolved drastically over the past few years with shot tracers, drones, and bunker cams among the many tools to advance the viewing experience.

“While it does cost a little bit, fortunately when you’re at a major, you bring everything that you have,” said Shy with a smile.

Shy is just the third lead golf producer at CBS in over 65 years of golf coverage at CBS.

He’s looking forward to hopefully a thrilling final round and is honored to bring it to the viewing public.

“It is truly one of the great championships that we cover all year long,” said Shy.