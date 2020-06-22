Live Now
Gov. Gina Raimondo announces executive order to remove “Providence Plantations” from official documents

Providence man sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs into RI

Opioid Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:
iStock_generic-scales-of-justice-gavel_1418

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Monday for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Ronny B. Nova, aka Benancio, 33, pleaded guilty in November to various drug possession and distribution charges.

The office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman said the investigation into Nova began in November 2015 when he was found to have sold 2.5 grams of heroin.

Three days later, authorities searched a Cranston home which had ties to Nova and found 2,269 grams of cocaine, 1,954 grams of heroin, and 348 grams of fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Nova was also involved in the trafficking of drugs from California to Rhode Island. According to court documents, fentanyl was found inside a rental truck stopped by Missouri State Police in August 2017.

The driver, who was arrested, told police he was given instructions to drive the truck to Warwick. Instead, an undercover officer posed as the truck driver and drove a similar truck to the pickup location to meet up with Nova.

Nova was arrested on the spot and had $12,800 in cash on him, prosecutors said, adding that he planned to pay the driver $12,000 for delivering the drugs.

Nova was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com