Your News in 60 Seconds: Jan. 7

An electrical fire at a Warren nursing home forces 21 residents out into the cold, and we’re tracking the potential for some overnight snow accumulations that could impact travel Wednesday morning.
- Weather Now: Light Snow Tonight Could Create Slick Roads for Wednesday Morning »
- Pinpoint Closing Network: School Delays, Parking Bans »
- Looking Ahead: Detailed 7-Day Forecast »
Latest Local Headlines
- State police interviewed Mattiello’s chief of staff
- RI lawmakers to begin 2020 legislative session
- Crews extinguish North Kingstown house fire
- Warren nursing home deemed safe after fire, residents can return on Wednesday
- Warwick City Council approves new contract for firefighters
Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog