WPRI 12 launches 12 News Now newscast to air weekdays at 4 pm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12, the CBS affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group Inc. serving the Providence RI/New Bedford MA market, announced today that it is expanding its early news. 12 News Now at 4 will air Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m, starting Wednesday, September 9th.

“Over the past several months, we’ve learned that there’s a want and need by viewers for more local news,” says Vice President and General Manager Patrick Wholey. “With the depth of our local resources and by starting one hour earlier, we can provide Southern New Englanders the vital information and content they’re looking for.”

The hour-long newscast will be anchored by 12 News Anchor Brian Yocono and 12 News Anchor/Reporter Kim Kalunian. 12 News Now at 4 will also feature Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca. 12 News Anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy will also contribute to the new broadcast.

“Our team at WPRI 12 has always been committed to bringing viewers the most in-depth coverage of local news,” says News Director Karen Rezendes. “12 News Now at 4 will be able to provide them with even more coverage of the day’s breaking news and in-depth local stories during these unprecedented times. Viewers want accurate and helpful information, and I believe this team and this show will be the best local source for their needs.”

The ever-popular Judge Judy, currently in the 4 p.m. time slot, will move to 3 p.m. on WPRI 12.