WPRI 12 begins daily broadcasts of national anthem

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This Labor Day, a long-held tradition of local television will be restored on Nexstar stations across the country.

WPRI 12 joins 171 of its sister stations in beginning the broadcast day with a rendition of our national anthem.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 2, The Star-Spangled Banner will air each day at 3:59 a.m., right before CBS Morning News and Eyewitness News This Morning.

The anthem will be performed by emerging artists who recorded their own unique versions of the song at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

“This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents,” Nexstar President Tim Busch said. “We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the national anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”

All musical genres will be highlighted during the series. The first group of performers includes Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.