What you need to know about re-scanning your TV for over-the-air viewing

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As part of the FCC’s recent nationwide spectrum repack, WPRI 12 is changing its over-the-air frequency.
If you use an antenna to watch television for free, you’ll need to re-scan your television to keep watching WPRI 12 and other channels.
Re-scan Day is Friday, August 2 starting at 12:30 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Re-scanning your TV finds all available channels in your area.
- Re-scanning requires no new equipment.
- Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.
- Visit tvanswers.org for more information
