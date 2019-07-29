What you need to know about re-scanning your TV for over-the-air viewing

On Air

by: Eyewitness News

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As part of the FCC’s recent nationwide spectrum repack, WPRI 12 is changing its over-the-air frequency.

If you use an antenna to watch television for free, you’ll need to re-scan your television to keep watching WPRI 12 and other channels.

Re-scan Day is Friday, August 2 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Re-scanning your TV finds all available channels in your area.
  • Re-scanning requires no new equipment.
  • Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.
  • Visit tvanswers.org for more information

LEARN MORE: TVANSWERS.ORG

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams