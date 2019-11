It started as a small group helping women and girls in need. Now, Crossroads Rhode Island is the state’s largest social service agency and marking 125 years.

In an Eyewitness News exclusive, we sit down with a local mom who tells us how Crossroads helped get her back on her feet and look at how the agency continues to evolve as it serves hundreds of people every day.

Finding Hope – Wednesday on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.