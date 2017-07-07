Weather Week: Summer Threats

Hurricanes. Rip currents. Lightning. Summer weather can go from clear to severe.

During every newscast during the week of July 10-14, the Pinpoint Weather Team took an in-depth look at the potential threats summer can bring and showed you how we track severe weather so you can prepare.

In the above video, Meteorologists Tony Petrarca and Michelle Muscatello recap Weather Week.

On Monday, Tony got the scoop on GOES 16, one of the world’s most advanced weather satellites, which is changing the game when it comes to collecting weather data.

Plus, we also looked at why thunderstorms are so rare on the West Coast and how flash flooding actually kills more people each year than hurricanes and tornadoes.

Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo on Tuesday spoke to some brave Hurricane Hunter pilots who fly right into the eye of the storm to collect important data for weather forecasting. Plus, he broke down how meteorologists and scientists analyze the data that comes in.

On Wednesday, Michelle revealed how ultra-violet radiation from the sun can be dangerous, even if you’re not spending the day at the beach.

Michelle also took a look at new technology aimed at putting a stop to hot car deaths and how the standards for issuing a Heat Advisory were recently changed.

When it comes to tracking the weather, one of the most important tools is the weather balloon. Meteorologist Pete Mangione took a trip to Cape Cod to get a first-hand look at how weather balloons work and what goes into launching them each day.

The Pinpoint Weather Team on Thursday also revealed how you can help them gather data and looked at a study of the weather’s impact on car crashes.

On Friday, T.J. gave us a bird’s eye view of a hidden danger at the beach – rip currents – and gave us some important tips on how to spot and avoid them.

Plus, Michelle looked at the difference between tornadic and non-tornadic water spouts and revealed how clear-air turbulence may be getting worse due to climate change.